All northbound lanes of I-675 in Saginaw County are closed due to a vehicle fire.
The fire was reported about 7 a.m. near the Tittabawassee Road exit.
All northbound lanes near the exit are closed at this time.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
All northbound lanes of I-675 in Saginaw County are closed due to a vehicle fire.
The fire was reported about 7 a.m. near the Tittabawassee Road exit.
All northbound lanes near the exit are closed at this time.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.