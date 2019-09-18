The southbound lanes of I-75, after Beaver Road (Exit 168) in Bay County, have reopened after a crash, but the northbound lanes remain closed.
The northbound lanes, between Wilder Road and Beaver Road, will be closed until noon, Michigan State Police said.
MSP said the crash involved disabled vehicles that were blocking the roadway.
No injuries have been reported from this incident.
Michigan Department of Transportation crews are on the scene removing construction zone concrete barriers that were pushed into traffic lanes.
Drivers may want to avoid the area.
