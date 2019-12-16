The northbound lanes of I-475 in Genesee County will remain closed through the winter.
The Michigan Department of Transportation made the announcement on Monday, Dec. 16.
Construction is expected to resume in the spring.
MDOT cited significant weather delays as the primary contributing factor to the delay.
"It's not uncommon to run into different issues throughout a major project like this one," said Steve Katenhus, Davison Transportation Service Center (TSC) manager. "In most cases you can adjust a schedule enough to make up for lost time but, in this case, the weather was working against us from the start of the project."
Paving is expected to resume in May and be completed in July.
The $44 million reconstruction and repair project began in August 2018.
"The project includes sign improvements throughout the entire corridor, 3.5 miles of reconstruction from Carpenter Road to Clio Road, drainage improvements, interchange reconfiguration at Saginaw Street, and resurfacing from Clio Road to the north junction of I-75/I-475," MDOT said.
The northbound I-475 project was selected to test out a new pavement design that is intended to last a minimum of 50 years with proper maintenance. Paving for this project cannot be completed in temperatures lower than 35 degrees, MDOT said.
"We thought if we could get past the weather-related issues that occurred in the spring, we could possibly make up time," Katenhus said. "But that was followed by a rainy fall and then a very early winter storm. We delayed paving because we did not want to pave outside of our material specifications and contract language. There is far too much riding on this project when you consider the cost, time investment, and now also the research component involved with a 50-year pavement design."
(1) comment
This is insanity and another failure to plan properly at the state level. This project should have been put off until 2020 when it was delayed until close to November. Good job Michigan, way to drop the ball... again.
