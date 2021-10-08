NB, SB I-75 at I-475 have 2 lanes blocked Posted 37 min ago Posted 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northbound and Southbound I-75 at I-475 in Genesee County has two lanes blocked because of a vehicle fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lane Sb I-75 Locations Genesee County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Two men charged with terrorism, other charges after shots fired at police chopper Brianna Owczarzak Posted Oct 5, 2021 Two Flint men have been arrested after shots were fired at a Michigan State Police helicopter. News MSP: 1 dead in Saginaw shooting James Paxson Posted Oct 3, 2021 Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Saginaw. News Mother charged in accidental shooting of 4-year-old Stephen Borowy Posted Oct 6, 2021 A mother has been charged after her 4-year-old child was accidentally shot at a Saginaw home. News Police: Man found dead inside car from gunshot wounds Anna Muckenfuss Posted Oct 2, 2021 Flint Township Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. News Fashion Square Mall going up in foreclosure auction soon Kendall Keys, James Paxson Posted Sep 30, 2021 A popular shopping destination in the mid-Michigan region is up for sale. News Water over the road along M-46 Rebecca Sweeney Posted Oct 4, 2021 Saginaw County Dispatch says they are receiving reports of water over Gratiot Rd near Meridian Rd in Jonesfield Township.
