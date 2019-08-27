Northbound US-23 is down to one lane in Genesee County due to a crash.
The left and middle lanes are closed at Thompson Road/Exit 84.
The crash was reported at 2:39 p.m. and happened on southbound US-23, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
