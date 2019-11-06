Magic Johnson made an appearance in Saginaw for the 'Power of a Promise Two' event
It was put on by Saginaw Promise and the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re saying to the best here in Saginaw that we care about you and please we want you to go to higher education, go to college, get a career,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson.
The NBA hall of famer came out to Wednesday’s event aimed at raising money for scholarships for students in Saginaw.
The evening was hosted by TV5's Scot Johnson.
Over $500,000 in scholarships have been awarded to more than 350 students, made possible by events like this one.
“It paved the way, they gave me a chance,” said past recipient Brandon Webster. “They said you can do it. Here’s a scholarship.”
Webster took that scholarship and ran with it. He's now studying for his masters in occupational therapy at SVSU
Another recipient, Isabella Dean says the financial help gave her peace of mind.
“A lot of my peers even were thinking ‘should I wait a year to go to college? Is college ever worth it?’” Dean says. “But knowing you have a guaranteed scholarship helps a lot.”
Magic Johnson says he's proud of the work these organizations do.
“It takes the whole Saginaw community to come together,” he says. “And Saginaw Promise, we've been doing a great job, it’s because of everyone here in the city.”
