This weekend the Flint community is celebrating its Hispanic heritage.
“It helps us as a community to get together to help sponsor this, but it also helps the whole community to share the culture, the festivities,” said Alberto Vasquez, a volunteer.
Vasquez said it’s all about getting the community together.
The 62nd annual Fiesta Mexicana is at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and is showcasing authentic Hispanic culture.
“Especially during this time with the social climate that it’s at, you know. This is a good time to give the benefits, the positive benefits of the and the participation of the Hispanic community,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said he’s a long-time volunteer at the event and it’s something he’s grown up going to.
“I grew up here. My family grew up here. We have a great investment in the community here because of our upbringing, so ya know. I’ve been here quite a while,” Vasquez said.
And you can’t forget the food.
“We have fabulous food, fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, tamales. You name it, we have it,” Vasquez said.
The festival continues on Sunday, June 30 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
