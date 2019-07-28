Police say a second boy has died, a few days after a go-kart crash in St. Clair County.
Sheriff Tim Donnellon says 9-year-old Jacques Houel of Croswell died Saturday. Renoir Houel-Vargo of Kenockee Township died immediately after the crash Thursday night. He was 13 years old.
The boys, who were related, were riding a go-kart when they were struck by a vehicle in Kenockee, about 45 miles northeast of Detroit. Investigators say the boys might have disregarded a stop sign.
The sheriff tells the Times Herald it was a "horrific accident for everyone involved."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.