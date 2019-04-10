Jurors are ready to hear opening statements in the second trial of a former Michigan state trooper who is blamed for the death of a Detroit teen on an all-terrain vehicle.
Mark Bessner's first trial last fall ended without a verdict. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes in 2017. Opening statements are set for Wednesday.
Bessner shot Grimes with a Taser from a moving patrol car as he and his partner pursued the boy at high speed. Grimes crashed the ATV and died.
Bessner said he believed Grimes was armed, but the teen had no weapon. He quit the state police.
The incident caused the state police to change its policy and stop high-speed chases for routine traffic offenses in Detroit.
