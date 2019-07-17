Hills & Dales General Hospital in Cass City was named one of the most beautiful hospitals in the country recently.
Healthcare staffing provider Soliant hosted the 10th annual contest nationwide and announcing the top 20 list on Wednesday.
The Cass City hospital came in number 4 on the list of 96 hospitals nominated with over 600,000 votes.
There were over 8.5 million votes cast for the facilities thought to have the most nurturing staff and other attributes contributing to the overall care of patients.
“Congratulations to the hospitals that landed on this year’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals list,” said David Alexander, president of Soliant.
“These facilities recognize that beauty encompasses more than just a pleasing design; it includes compassionate and dedicated staff partnering with comforting surroundings to help create the most optimal place for people to receive the treatment they need and to restore their health.”
Other facilities making the top 20 list included hospitals in Florida, Texas, Alaska, and Illinois.
Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera in Minnesota received over 2.3 million votes putting it in the number position. As a result, the hospital foundation received $2,500.
