The city of Beaverton in Gladwin County will benefit from $1.45 million in federal grant funds to improve its industrial park.
The Economic Development Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the award on Tuesday, which will be matched with $263,880 in local funding.
“The EDA investment in Beaverton’s Industrial Park will support the expansion of Beaverton’s existing industries and target business development toward a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act-designated Opportunity Zone,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zone provides special incentives for economic development to help draw businesses and investors to economically-distressed communities.
Beaverton will be able to use the grant to help defray the costs of expanding and upgrading the industrial park and fund the construction of an iron ore removal facility. Upgrades include roads through the park and the water and wastewater facilities.
“This is outstanding news for Beaverton and Gladwin County,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “This continues the strong economic record of the past couple of years, with unemployment at record lows, and Michigan residents keeping more of their own money, which is always a good thing.”
Grant funds are expected to help create more than 70 new jobs and allow the city to keep 280 jobs in the area.
