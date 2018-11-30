A business in Oscoda Township reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a Consumer Energy technician.
The caller told the business that they were behind on their bill and electricity would be shut off unless they paid the bill, even giving a phone number reportedly for Consumers where they could pay by credit card.
Oscoda Township Police are asking residents to be alert to the possibility of a scam and verify the identity of anyone calling before giving money or credit card information.
“Perpetrators of fraud often convincingly portray themselves as family members, trusted service providers, or collection agencies,” police stated.
To verify information, contact the publicly listed phone number for the agency, or call local police to report any fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.