Nearly $10 million was distributed to more than 100 municipalities and counties across the state as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.
The Michigan Department of Treasury distributed the money this week to 38 cities, seven villages, 21 townships, and 38 counties. The municipalities received the money based on every licensed retail store and microbusiness within its jurisdiction. For the 2020 fiscal year, each eligible municipality and county will receive about $28,000 for every licensed retail store or microbusiness, the state said.
“The revenue generated from marijuana taxes and fees is important to our local governments,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “In this extraordinary time, our staff is working to get those payments to impacted municipalities and counties. Every dollar helps right now.”
For the 2020 fiscal year, more than $31 million was collected from the 10 percent adult-use marijuana excise tax, the state said. Combined with fees, there was a total of $45.7 million available for distribution from the fund.
Aside from the nearly $10 million going to municipalities and counties, about $11.6 million will go to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education. Another $11.6 million will go to the Michigan Transportation Fund. The remaining $12.5 million will be used toward start-up and administrative costs, the state said.
“The team at the Marijuana Regulatory Agency did a tremendous job getting the adult-use licensing program established and operating efficiently,” MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo said. “Infusing over $28,000 per retailer and microbusiness into local government budgets across the state is very impactful and shows how strong and successful the industry is becoming.”
