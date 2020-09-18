Nearly 12 percent of Michigan State University’s student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to MSU’s athletic department, 400 COVID-19 tests were given to student-athletes and staff between Sept 7 and 14.
45 of the 376 students tested positive, about 11.9 percent. 24 staff members were also tested, and one had a positive result.
Department officials said those with positive results have daily check ins with athletic training staff and remain in isolation. Additional medical services are given if needed.
More testing and medical visits are also required before returning to any type of workouts.
Since June, 1,619 COVID-19 tests have been given to student-athletes at MSU and there have been 93 positive results.
Another 333 tests have been given to staff with six positive results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.