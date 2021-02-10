More than 90 law enforcement agencies across Michigan increased their patrols during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1.
Before and during the holidays, officers throughout the state participated in the campaign to save lives and decrease crashes by stopping impaired drivers.
“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the holidays and to have a plan in place to get home safely. Unfortunately, the holidays were not a merry occasion for everyone.”
According to preliminary reports, officers made 7,529 traffic stops, arrested 159 drunk drivers and 39 drivers under the influence of drugs, issued 1,120 speeding citations, 88 seat belt citations, and 13 child-restraint citations. Police also made 147 felony arrests during the period.
According to the 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the Michigan State Police, 41.9 percent of all fatal crashes that occurred involved alcohol, drugs, or both.
