Congressman Dan Kildee announced nearly $2 million in federal grants are being awarded to Mid-Michigan health centers for COVID-19 testing.
The funding comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
The bill awards $25 billion nationwide to expand COVID-19 testing.
The Mid-Michigan Centers receiving funding are:
- Sterling Area Health Center in Sterling will receive $229,654
- Great Lakes Bay Health Center in Saginaw will receive $953,869
- Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint will receive $454,009
- Genesee Health System in Flint will receive $162,679
“Expanding coronavirus testing is key to safely reopening our economy,” Kildee said. “Every Michigander who wants a coronavirus test should be able to. As we fight the coronavirus, having a national testing strategy is critical to protecting public health. I am pleased to announce these federal grants and I will continue to work in Congress to bring critical resources and medical equipment to Michigan.”
