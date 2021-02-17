The state has awarded $52.5 million in grants to nearly 6,000 small businesses across Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the funding through the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program on Feb. 17.
“The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program provides crucial support to Michigan’s small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “These grants, combined with additional business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, will create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery. As we distribute the safe and effective vaccine and work to end the pandemic once and for all, I will continue partnering with leaders across the state and urging passage of the MI COVID Recovery plan to provide relief for our small businesses, protect public health and jumpstart our economy.”
The grant program allocated $55 million to give support to small businesses that are experiencing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 emergency orders.
The program allowed for grants of up to $20,000 to be awarded to businesses that are fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact.
A total of 5 percent of overall funding for the program was able to go toward administrative costs of the economic development organizations administering the grants.
The grant program was administered by 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations covering all of Michigan’s 83 counties.
To see the full list of businesses that received survival grants, click here.
