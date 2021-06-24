Nearly $6.5 million in federal grants will be awarded to five mid-Michigan airports.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grants on Wednesday, June 23. The grants are aimed at offsetting the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The airports can use the funding to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.
The $6,456,768 in grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Rescue Grants as part of the American Rescue Plan.
“This pandemic is not over, and our local airports still need help to maintain safe operations,” Kildee said. “These grants are critical to support the economic recovery of our mid-Michigan airports, which have faced decreased passenger traffic and increased costs throughout the pandemic. I am pleased to announce that help is on the way for our local airports, and I am committed to bringing critical resources to Michigan.”
Bishop Airport Director Nino Sapone issued the following statement:
"We will be preparing our budget for the 2022 fiscal year to incorporate the use of these funds. In addition, a portion of the funds will be used to provide relief to our concessionaires (rental car agencies, gift shop and restaurant) in the form of rent and minimum annual guarantee abatements."
