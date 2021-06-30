water generic
Source: Pixabay

The Saginaw Wastewater Treatment Plant discharged close to 80 million gallons of partially treated water into the Saginaw River after rain showers swept through mid-Michigan.

Due to rainfall totals approaching 3 inches, millions of gallons of partially treated water were discharged from six treatment basins into the river. The SWWTP said floatable and settleable solids were removed and chlorinated before the discharge.

The treatment followed the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s criteria.

