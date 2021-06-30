The Saginaw Wastewater Treatment Plant discharged close to 80 million gallons of partially treated water into the Saginaw River after rain showers swept through mid-Michigan.
Due to rainfall totals approaching 3 inches, millions of gallons of partially treated water were discharged from six treatment basins into the river. The SWWTP said floatable and settleable solids were removed and chlorinated before the discharge.
The treatment followed the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.