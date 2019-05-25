The heavy rain and storms from Bay to Lapeer County led to flooding problems throughout Mid-Michigan.
Memorial Day weekend is one of the biggest camping weekends in the state and these floods are putting a damper on many.
Hundreds are stranded at a local campground until the water moves out.
High waters from the Cass River have trapped nearly 1,000 campers inside the Wesleyan Woods Camp in Vassar.
At least 6 to 7 inches of torrential rainfall led to the flooding early Saturday morning, washing out the campground’s bridge and main entrance.
Those on the outside, like Vassar resident Tony Jacobs, said he’s got friends and co-workers stranded inside.
But Jacobs explains all they can do now is wait.
“That’s the reason we came is because they said we can’t get in and they can’t get out,” Jacobs said.
Fortunately, crews with ATVs are able to ferry people across the waters if necessary.
The campground’s main dining hall is offering meals to those on the inside.
But believe it or not, this isn’t the first time such an event has happened here.
“In 1986, when the city of Vassar flooded, we also flooded,” said Leonard Ruggles, president of Wesleyan Woods Camp.
Ruggles said over 30 years ago they went through the same thing but much worse.
However, this time he’s receiving a lot of help from the community.
“I love it over here, the people in this camp are just phenomenal,” said Ryan Deleeuw, a seasonal camper at Wesleyan Woods.
Deleeuw was shocked to see the grounds underwater.
So, he called in a favor from his job at Dave Hausbeck Trucking and brought a gravel train to the site, in order to help rebuild the road once this water recedes.
Using a large pile of crushed asphalt, they hope it’s strong enough to lay a foundation so that cars and trucks can get across this river.
“Lay it down as a topcoat and fill in the hole if we’re good,” Deleeuw said. “If not then we’re going to bring in some bigger rock and build a base back up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.