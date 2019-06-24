Law enforcement officers issued nearly 3,000 citations during the Click it or Ticket campaign.
Officers conducted more than 8,000 traffic stops during the campaign.
In addition to issuing seat belt violations, officers also issued almost 700 speeding citations, made 13 alcohol-related arrests and 45 other felony arrests.
“Thank you to all the law enforcement officers who are working hard to encourage seat belt use – every trip, every time,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Motorists need to remember that buckling up is the easiest thing they can do to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries on Michigan roads. Our goal is to save lives, not write tickets.”
Seat belt use across the state stands at 93.4 percent, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
