Members of the community are stepping up after learning that nearly five dozen dogs were seized from a home.
“I figured a dog in need would need it, so I wanted to help them out,” said Lois Vroman.
Help is exactly what’s needed here.
The Humane Animal Treatment Society in Isabella recently took in 58 dogs and puppies that were rescued from a home.
Because this is an ongoing investigation we are TV5 can not show the dogs, but county prosecutor David Barberi said they were kept in unsafe conditions, some in small crates and covered in feces and urine.
Residents are happy the dogs are now out of harm’s way.
“I would love each and everyone of these to have a loving home, somewhere warm and a loving family,” Vroman said.
A loving family is what Judy Pettigraw would like to offer one of the dogs. She drove an hour hoping to get a look at the animals but was told they are not ready for viewing.
“I loss my dog a few months back, so I’d come and look at them and maybe get a new one,” Pettigraw said.
While the investigation is ongoing staff at the Isabella County Animal Shelter could not comment on when the dogs will be available for fostering or adoption.
In a social media post they show donations but are in need of much more.
Everything from dog food, towels, blankets, disposable plates, and newspapers.
Monetary donations are also welcomed.
Prosecutor Barberi said formal charges are expected to be filed Tuesday with an arraignment within the next 48 hours.
