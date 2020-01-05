The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a break-in at Target in Kochville Township.
“We responded within four minutes of that dispatch call and they were gone,” Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said
The incident happening around 4:00 a.m. Sunday with the suspects smashing the front glass doors with a large rock
“They knew exactly where they were going, Federspiel said. “Right to electronics, iPads, iPhones, nearly $5,000 worth and off they went.”
Surveillance video captured the three suspects wearing masks and gloves taking off in a black SUV.
This is one of many Target burglaries around and outside of the area. So far police have yet to confirm if they're connected.
“We know that there are others throughout the state,” Federspiel said. “We’re working with other agencies to see if there's a possibility to see if maybe they're the same suspects. Right now, we're not sure.”
Those other target locations include stores in Woodhaven, Brighton and three stores in the Metro-Detroit area.
“There's some similarities but I don't know if there's enough to say that we're dealing with the same suspects right now,” according to the sheriff.
Those suspects will face felony charges for breaking and entering and if it turns out the burglaries are connected?
“Continuing criminal enterprise may apply here,” Federspiel said. “If we could somehow link up these other cases and say yes, we believe that they are connected, and we have proof.”
That charge would be a 20-year felony. Right now, police are working with Target to obtain external and internal video to hopefully catch the suspects
“As with anything, when you're doing the wrong thing it usually catches up to you,” The sheriff said. “We hope with this group it'll catch up sooner rather than later.”
There were similarities between this burglary and other Target burglaries in the Detroit area, the sheriff's office said, adding they are not sure if the crimes are connected.
The Target store in Woodhaven was burglarized on Jan. 6.
Woodhaven Police Chief Robert Toth said they received the call about the burglary about 3 a.m.
The glass entry doors were smashed out by a large rock, police said, adding numerous watches and electronics were stolen.
Surveillance video captured three male suspects who were dressed in black clothing. They were all wearing gloves and hoods, police said.
The suspects left the store in a silver SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.
Toth said he is aware of burglaries at other Target stores but cannot speculate if they are connected at this time.
If you have any information on these incidents, subjects or vehicle involved, you are asked to contact Woodhaven Det. Adam Ruffner at 734-675-4929.
