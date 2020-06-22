A Michigan man was arrested and a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found after a Nebraska State Patrol chase on Interstate 80 over the weekend.
Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the chase started Saturday afternoon when a driver hit a patrol car that was responding to another car, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Thomas said a the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu swerved into the trooper’s lane, made contact with the trooper’s patrol car and kept driving.
The driver, 22-year-old Jacob VandenBosch, of Farwell, Michigan, eventually stopped in a gas station parking lot.
VandenBosch was jailed on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, criminal impersonation, drug charges and several traffic violations.
His passenger, a 15-year-old girl, had a warrant for her arrest from Michigan and had been reported missing. She was to return with the help of the Michigan State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.