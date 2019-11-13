Looking for a little extra cash around the holidays? Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is looking to hire.
They’re holding a job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. to hire in a variety of positions.
“We are definitely looking to hire a lot of new people,” said C.C. Griffus, Advertising & Public Relations Manager at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. “And our hiring this time around will include looking for and finding high-quality hosts and hostesses, waitstaff, line servers, guest relations representatives, call center agents, housekeepers, even front desk agents,” remarked Griffus, who further requested that “…applicants bring TWO forms of ID and their updated resume’ to the Job Fair.”
Interested applicants should bring their applications to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Ballrooms, located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant. On-site interviews will happen that day, and pre-employment costs (if any) will be waived if you’re offered a position at the job fair.
For an up-to-date list of current positions available and complete job descriptions, interested applicants can call the Employment Center at (989) 775-5600. Available positions are subject to change as positions are filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.