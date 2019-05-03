Looking for a job?
The new Wahlburgers is holding a job fair as it prepares to open its doors in the Genesee Valley Center.
The hiring event will happen on May 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the mall.
Applicants should look for the Wahlburgers Food Truck in front of the new restaurant to apply.
Wahlburgers is a casual dining burger restaurant and bar. The chain has 26 restaurants including two other locations in Michigan.
It’s still unclear exactly when the location will open its doors.
