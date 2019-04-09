Looking for summer work? Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is looking for more than 200 seasonal staffers to work summer concerts.
Available positions include seasonal entertainment ushers, security officers, waitstaff, bartenders, and transit drivers.
To help fill those positions, a summer concert job fair will be held on Tuesday, April 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Applicants must be 18-years or older and bring two pieces of ID (one being a picture ID) to the job fair.
There will be day-of offers and hires.
For additional information on the job fair, call 989-775-5600.
