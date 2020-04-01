Flint’s Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced a city-wide curfew due to COVID-19 concerns.
Neeley said the curfew would go into effect tomorrow April 2, 2020. Those providing or obtaining essential services as outlined in the governor's executive orders would be exempted.
The curfew will be in effect for 30 days starting at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day.
Violators of the order could be charged with a misdemeanor.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
ALL THE MAYOR'S AND CITY OFFICAL'S STOP WITH THE FEARMONGERING ALREADY AND STOP TRYING TO TAKE OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ITS ALL FEARMONGERING AND THE VIRUS IS NOT SPREADING LIKE THEY SAY IT IS MY COUNTY HAS 1 CASE FOR WEEKS NOT ANYBODY ELSE HAS GOTTEN IT AND FOR THE GOVERNOR WANTING TO MOVE SICK PEOPLE AWAY FROM DETROIT IS IRRESPONSIBLE TO EFFECT MORE PEOPLE JUST SO SHE GETS MORE FUNDING SHE NEEDS TO BE OUT THERE AND HELP AND NOT HIDE
