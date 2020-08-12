Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Terence Green as the new police chief for the city of Flint.
Green is currently serving as the police chief of the Mt. Morris Township Police Department.
He will begin his new role no later than Sept. 1, Neeley said during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Green was born and raised in Flint.
“I’m a longtime resident of Flint, Michigan. I’m accepting this position due to the fact that I have an everlasting love for the city of Flint," Green said.
Neeley said he has known Green since elementary school.
"He cares for the city as I do," Neeley said. "His heart is around protecting and serving people."
Green said morale is a big concern for him and he plans to evaluate the entire police department. After a thorough evaluation, there may be some changes, he said.
He said he is going to do everything he can to make sure morale is high.
