The mayor of Flint is asking the city council to reconsider awarding a contract for the construction of a secondary water system.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city council failed to give the $14.7 million contract to the lowest bidder during council meeting on April 13.
The project is funded through federal dollars and has already been approved. The vote on April 13 was to award the contract to begin construction.
The vote failed with a 4-4 tie. One council person wasn’t able to make the meeting.
“It’s been six years since the water crisis began and we are still struggling to get the City Council to approve these mandated, and federally-funded, critical infrastructure needs,” Mayor Neeley said.
Neeley said the project was supposed to be finished in 2019 but was already behind when he took office in November.
Council rules say the mayor’s office can’t put the issue before the council for another 30 days. They can however choose to take up the issue themselves before the 30 days are up.
Neeley is asking them to reconsider the issue and take a vote on the issue during the next6 meeting on April 27.
“I ask the City Council at their next meeting to reconsider the resolution and properly award the construction contract so this community can move forward. Stop gambling with our future. This cannot wait,” Mayor Neeley said. “Continuous delay of this essential project is not an option for this administration.”
