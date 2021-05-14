A worker shortage has caused a delay in yard waste pick-up in the city of Flint.
To help solve the issue, Mayor Sheldon Neeley is dispatching city crews to pick up the yard waste for the next three days.
“We will not sit idly by while compost sits in our streets,” Neeley said. “I am thankful to our workers who are willing to step up and take on overtime to provide this service to residents of the City of Flint.”
Republic Services will reimburse the city $32,000 for performing the work, the city said.
This week, Republic Services issued notices saying pick up of yard waste would be temporarily delayed in Flint because of worker shortages and the high volume of yard waste. All residents should leave their yard waste at the curb, the city said.
“The nation is experiencing a shortage of truck drivers across the country and that has posed a staffing challenge,” said the statement released by Metrel Demps, Republic Services general manager. “We have and will continue bringing in additional resources to help us in the Flint area and we are continuing our efforts to hire drivers.”
The city plans to send four work crews out Friday, Saturday and Sunday to pick up the accumulated yard waste.
