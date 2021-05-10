Flint mayor Sheldon Neely announced on Monday he is doubling the reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone dumping tires in the city of Flint.
Neeley is calling on residents to fight back against dumping. There has been an increase of commercial businesses disposing of used tires in Flint.
“Every indication is that unscrupulous tire businesses are using the City of Flint as their dumping ground. We need residents to join us in our fight against blight. Let’s fight back against all those who would treat our community like a garbage can,” Neeley said.
Neeley announced he is doubling the reward to up to $2,000 for information on commercial tire dumping.
Residents can call 1-800-422-JAIL to give information.
