A judge granted preliminary approval to the $641.2 million settlement benefiting Flint residents who suffered from the water crisis.
This is the first step of many, including a period where thousands can decide to accept the deal or object to it. Not everyone is happy with it.
"Families deserve to be compensated, yes absolutely," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
United States District Court Judge Judith Levy said the $641.2 million Flint water settlement meets the requirements to move on to the next step.
The class action lawsuit would pay out to people most impacted by the lead-laced water. Flint residents have 60 days to register to participate in the settlement program.
Neeley said keep in mind more money could be added to the pot.
“There’s not enough money to be deemed enough for families that have been negatively impacted. But the numbers have not stopped growing, the $600 million from the state $41 million from other entities will continue to grow. You have more defendants out there," Neeley said.
Flint residents who have registered will have 120 days to file the documents necessary to support their claims. The amount of money each person gets will be based on factors such as age, exposure to the water, test results, injuries, property ownership, payment of water bills, and commercial losses.
Certain adults may need to present a medical record linking their condition to exposure to lead or other contaminants in the water. Before final approval can be granted, claimants will have an opportunity to evaluate whether it is in their best interest to join the settlement.
They will also have an opportunity to object to the settlement and to opt out and proceed to litigate their claims individually.
It's not clear how much people in the lawsuit will get because the amount given depends on how many people opt in.
“Be wary of people that are going to provide bad information. Make a good decision for yourself and your family. Get the information from the source,” Neeley said.
Neeley encourages residents to get involved and figure out what is best for them.
“I think anybody that was directly impacted from the water, we definitely should consider opting in. There will be a website designed by the courts to provide the good information of the people. So, they can make good informed decisions for their families,” Neeley said.
