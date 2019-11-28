The City of Flint's Water Fund has $20 million that the city didn't even know it had.
After an assessment, the state revealed that the water fund which was previously projected to go into a deficit, had a 2020 fiscal year balance of more than $20 million.
"This has went undetected with the previous administration that we had," said Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
Neeley says they discovered the $20 million discrepancy after his audit into the city's finances and operations since taking office.
He explained that the budget estimates and forecasts used in the past for assessing the status of the water fund, went for years without being updated.
"They were looking at the deficit and they was on that inertia or trajectory and they never went back to do a course correction to figure out where we're going to be going,” Neeley said. “Now we're going to be paying off some debts that are old."
Since discovering the discrepancy, Neeley says those funds will be used to make immediate improvements to flint's aging water system based on EPA standards and other entities.
Mayor Neeley says he plans to remain transparent with residents about the water fund.
"We definitely wanted to make sure that we communicated directly as soon as we found some indications of some miscalculations," Neeley said. "We're still going through making sure all other funds are going to not have the same type of issues or problems. But right now the transitional audit is turning up some very concerning things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.