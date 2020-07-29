Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Chief Phil Hart announced the city will no longer auction off guns that have been seized by law enforcement.
Neeley said instead of auctioning the weapons, they will be sent to MSP then melted.
After the weekend shootings at Hallwood Plaza and around the city, officials want to make sure they are not circulating weapons.
According to Neeley, 1,273 weapons were auctioned off in 2019. He said that although the money was put back into the police department, guns were getting into the wrong hands.
In addition to the melting seized weapons, Neeley announced they are working on a buyback program for residents.
Neeley said his family will donate the first $1,000 to the program but it needs about $4,000 more before it can start. Neeley plans to announce the date for the program when the funding is in.
According to Neeley, the buyback option will be ongoing and not a one-time event.
City officials wanted to make it clear that they believe in the law and that people have the right to have weapons, but weapons in the wrong hands cause senseless violence.
