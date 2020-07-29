In the fight to get illegal guns off the streets, Mid-Michigan's largest city is shifting its policy to try to prevent the problem, rather than profit from it.
The city of Flint typically auctions off seized weapons, which puts the guns back into the hands of the public.
During a press conference on Wednesday, July 29, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Flint Police Chief Phil Hart announced the city will no longer auction those items off.
Instead, the weapons will be sent to MSP and then melted.
"It's just not worth it," Hart said. "We're going nightly out to shooting scenes and this past weekend was horrible for all of us."
After the weekend shootings at Hallwood Plaza and around the city, officials want to make sure they are not circulating weapons.
"We would like for something like that to never happen again," Hart said.
The mayor said in 2017, the previous administration - with the support of City Council - started to auction off seized weapons. Hundreds of guns were sold to the highest bidder, including semi-automatic rifles, handguns, pistols, and shotguns.
"Taking these guns out of people's hands, it could've done harm to you or I, is policing done right," Neeley said.
According to Neeley, 1,273 weapons were auctioned off in 2019. It brought in $200,000 to the city's general fund.
The chief said putting these guns back on the streets would cost even more in the long run.
"You have to think about the cost of this and start looking into the safety and well-being and what it does to our economy. It's not just the cost of seizing the weapons, the cost of receiving the weapons if they're back on the street, but the cost of the medical procedures of the people that are impacted by these weapons," Hart said.
In addition to the melting of seized weapons, Neeley announced they are working on a buyback program for residents.
Neeley said his family will donate the first $1,000 to the program but it needs about $4,000 more before it can start. Neeley plans to announce the date for the program when the funding is in.
According to Neeley, the buyback option will be ongoing and not a one-time event.
City officials wanted to make it clear they believe in the law and people have the right to have weapons, but weapons in the wrong hands cause senseless violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.