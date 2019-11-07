The Genesee County Board of Canvassers have certified election results and declared a winner in the Flint mayoral race.
Sheldon Neeley has officially been declared the winner in the election.
He beat out incumbent Karen Weaver by a little more than 200 votes.
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said Weaver will not be requesting a recount, paving the way for Neeley to be sworn in on Monday.
By next week Sheldon Neeley will take over Flint's top spot as the new mayor.
"Taking over this new role means to inspire hope into the body of our community,” Neeley said. “Living our community beyond the challenges that we currently face."
Thursday, he said his final goodbye in a farewell speech as he leaves his post as state representative.
He says that the work in flint will start right away.
“We will have a moratorium on water shut offs. We will do an operational audit and financial audit," he said.
Neeley beat out the current mayor Karen Weaver by a small margin, gaining just over 50 percent of the vote, with less than 300 votes.
Genesee County officials have yet to finish confirming the win, which may happen tomorrow. But weaver has already hinted at asking for recount.
"It delays the process of the community healing,” Neeley said. “They made a decision, they made a choice. We were the ones that were chosen leave the city."
The Flint mayor is responsible for appointing a police chief and other city leaders, like members of the economic development team. So the question remains who will be sticking around in those roles?
"Some will, some won’t,” he says. “We will be hiring some people new. Some will remain in their positions that they currently have. Don’t have a total elimination of all those individuals. It’s about a skill set.'
Neeley says he wants to unify the city, even by working with Weaver and is hoping to make it a better place to live.
"Everybody has to come to the table and bring their talents,” he says. “And we have to work together because no single individual can do this alone."
Neeley will be sworn in as mayor on Monday, Nov. 11 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.