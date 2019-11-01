“I will lift the quality of life for residents inside the City of Flint."
This state representative and former flint councilman is running for flint mayor for the second time.
Sheldon Neeley believes something needs to change in the city and that's why he thinks he's the man for the job.
“We need to have accountability for those tax dollars, grant dollars, philanthropic dollars, state dollars and federal dollars,” Neeley said. “We will get that and we will provide it to the public.”
Neeley says he already has a plan on how to accomplish those goals.
“In my first 100 days people can expect a financial audit, operational audit,” he said. A freeze on all water shut offs, a freeze on all interest on back water, until were able to assess what’s going on inside the city."
Neeley served on the Flint City Council for 9 years and has been a state representative since he left his Flint office in 2014.
He says in both positions he was been working to help not only Flint but the entire state.
“In city council I perfected more city ordinances there any other council person in flint’s history,” Neeley said. “As a legislator I’ve perfected some key legislation perfected into law on water. Education and domestic violence against women."
Neeley says his biggest strength is his ability to bring people together from all walks of life and that's something he doesn't believe the current administration is doing. He says he's optimistic about Tuesday’s election.
“We need a leader that’s going to govern the whole City of Flint, not just on the polarization of race or economic status.”
