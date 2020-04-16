Two weeks after the curfew was put in place in Flint, the mayor says it’s working.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said they have seen a dramatic improvement of people following the Stay Home, Stay Safe order since implementing the curfew.
He has no plans to extend it past the planned 30 days because of how well it’s working.
“Many have lost their lives in this fight, and many others are still struggling. This curfew has been a strong weapon in preserving life as part of this epic battle,” Mayor Neeley said.
The curfew is in effect daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Neeley said by 9 p.m., most grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential service providers are closed, so there isn’t much legitimate need for people to leave their homes.
The Flint Police Chief said they haven’t had to issue any tickets or arrest anyone for violations.
“We will continue to respond proactively and put measures into place to help safeguard our residents,” Mayor Neeley said.
