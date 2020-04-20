Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide in Saginaw.
It happened about 9:50 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Thurman Street after neighbors said they heard an argument followed by gunshots, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.
Upon arrival, police found a 37-year-old man dead in his garage.
The investigation led officers to a neighboring house where a 63-year-old man was taken into custody, Kaiser said.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is the sixth homicide in the city of Saginaw for the year, Kaiser said.
