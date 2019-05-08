A woman and her two sons are safe after a fire broke out in their home and they didn’t realize it.
A fire started Wednesday morning at a home on Stark Street in Saginaw. Battalion Chief Tom Raines said the fire started in the back of the house and spread to the kitchen.
The homeowner and her two sons were inside the home and didn’t know about the fire until a neighbor called them, Raines said.
No one was injured, and the fire was put out.
Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
