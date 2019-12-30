The murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon is sending a chill across in Mid-Michigan.
The suspect in bacon's death is 50-year-old Mark Latunski whom Bacon had met through a dating app.
Bacon’s death is now casting a different light on an unusual encounter in November involving Latunski's neighbor, Michael Parks.
“I hear a pounding at my door at 4 in the afternoon,” Parks remembered. “I jump up like my dogs are barking. This kid has his face covered with a rag and the phone to his ear and he’s like ‘HELP ME HELP ME, HE’S AFTER ME.’ Just scared to death.”
This scene played out on Parks’ front porch, a few houses down from Latunski’s home on Tyrell Street in Bennginton Township.
The same home where Bacon’s body was found Saturday morning.
“He’s bleeding all over the place,” Parks said. “There’s blood on my door. A guy pulls up in my driveway in a silver SUV. He's wearing the same getup this guy’s wearing, which is leather skirt and belts no shoes no shirt. It’s 40 degrees.”
Parks said that man was Mark Lutunski.
He says Latunski was trying to “calm the situation down,” saying it was a misunderstanding.
But says the victim's reaction told a different story.
“This kid grabs my arm and clutches behind me,” Parks said. “’Keep him away from me, keep him away,’ just scared out of his mind.”
That's when Latunski left and police arrived.
There is no record of charges being filed from this incident.
Parks said the victim told police that what the two were involved in was consensual.
Parks also says both the first victim and Kevin Bacon have purple hair and the same body type.
“Similar looking people,” Parks said. “Maybe he had a certain type. I don’t know, its creepy to think about.”
Knowing what he does now, Parks says he wonders if doing more at that moment, could have changed this outcome.
“I just wish he would have pressed charged because maybe he could have kept this from happening,” Parks said. “But on a simple assault charge, I don’t know. He’s going to get out eventually and somethings going to eventually happen.”
