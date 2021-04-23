A stretch of burnt out houses, huge piles of garbage, graffiti and boarded up houses line the stretch of Missouri Street near N. Vernon in Flint.
"It is terrible," a neighbor said.
A neighbor who lives a few houses down and who didn't want to be identified describes his neighborhood as revolting.
"I've lived on the east side here for over 50 years. This is the worst I've ever seen it," the neighbor said.
The three houses are all owned by the Genesee County Land Bank. Executive Director Michael Freeman said his organization is doing what it can to clean up Flint but says it's a huge undertaking.
"You know, it's a challenge. You know, we did $67 million worth of demolition in the city of Flint and we still have 2,900 properties we have to demolish," Freeman said.
Freeman said these properties are newly acquired by the land bank. He said the garbage started to pile up after one of the houses caught fire this year.
He also claims addressing issues like this have slowed due to various factors around the pandemic.
"Garbage and debris around that property, which then just, I think, invited other people to come in and dump. And that's, dumpings been a huge issue lately in the city," Freeman said.
Freeman said they should have this area cleaned up by mid-summer.
The land bank has received some financial support from the Mott Foundation to put together a plan to eliminate blight. He said the agency does plan on demolishing some of the houses in the area.
“Corrective measure. You know, we we do have a new round of demolition dollars that are available, and we'll be addressing the demolition on that property. As well as doing assisting the neighborhood with the cleanup," Freeman said.
To truly clean up these properties and Flint in general, Freeman said it's a cooperative effort between the land bank, the city of Flint, the police, and the community. He is asking anyone to report illegal dumping and to let the land bank know about problem spots.
As for the people who live nearby, demolish and clean up can't come soon enough.
"I'd like to have that eastside cleaned up. It is all a mess,” the neighbor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.