Michigan State Police said 40-year-old Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, who also goes by Zeke, is accused of stabbing a 13-year-old to death and sexually assaulting an adult woman in Isabella county. A neighbor spoke about the aftermath of the horrific crime.
A neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous spoke out, after waking up to ambulances next door.
"Shocking. Surreal. You can't help but feel guilty. Would things have changed if we would have heard her?" the neighbor said.
His neighbor, was sexually assaulted and a 13-year-old girl, was stabbed to death.
"I wasn't really sure what was going on. I didn't assume anything like that had happened," the neighbor said.
The man accused of both crimes is still on the run. The neighbor said he saw the aftermath.
"Barefoot, she looked like her clothes had been torn up, not in good shape," the neighbor said.
What he didn't wake up for the night before, haunts him.
"Come to found out, (the victim) had gotten out at some point during the night and come over to our house and tried knocking on our door for help," the neighbor said.
He didn't hear the knock for help, but Sunday morning, got a glimpse of what would have waited on the other side of the door.
"Went outside a little bit later and realized that there were bloody, muddy handprints all over our front door," the neighbor said.
Now he reflects on the past few years, of living next door.
"I don't want to say that this is something that we expected to happen. Obviously, no one expects for that to happen. But something always seemed kind of fishy over there. Something always seemed weird about him," the neighbor said.
Him is Gardenhire and police believe he is in Mt. Pleasant. He is believed to be driving a stolen, dark, ford fusion with the license plate CTBMIKE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.