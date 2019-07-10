Sharon Myles is in an ugly spot.
She has an abandoned field to the left of her house and a blighted home to the right.
“I live in a house and I have blight on both sides,” Myles said. “There was always someone in this house and they always kept the grass cut.”
She said the Saginaw home has been vacant for more than a year. Well, vacant of people that is.
“Rodents, there’s groundhogs, there’s skunks. There’s probably a dozen cats,” Myles said. “Out of control. They’re all over the neighborhood and they’re mainly probably living under this house.”
The skunks are smelly. The cats are multiplying. And Myles is afraid the animals could bite her grandkids.
“They can’t even go outside without being scared by some animals running from these high bushes,” Myles said.
The high bushes were paired with tall grass in the field next door.
“It was probably about four foot high. It was real bad,” Myles said.
On Tuesday, after numerous phone calls, Myles said the county came out and mowed. She is thankful for that but hopes they can do something about the home and maintain the field more often.
“At least come out and cut it once a month is all I’m asking,” she said.
The Saginaw County Treasury owns the house next door. It is going up for auction on Sept. 6. If it doesn’t sell it will go to the Land Bank in December. From there, they will assess whether it’s a demo or if they can fix it up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.