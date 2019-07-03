A lemonade stand in back up and running after disappearing from the side of the road.
A family at the 4200 block of Swede Avenue in Midland left their lemonade on their out lawn over night and a woman nearby thought it was trash.
Wednesday is heavy trash day in that portion of the city and the woman said she took it for her grand kids.
The family was happy to have their stand back and to be selling lemonade again.
