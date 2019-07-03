A little girl was devastated when her lemonade stand vanished from outside her home.
Police put out a call to action to help the stand, and within hours it was returned.
"We wanted to do it as a summer project, teach her about finances, teach her about expenses," said Alex Hitsman, father.
Alex said his family worked hard to get together a lemonade stand for their 9-year-old daughter Selena. Wednesday, July 3 was set to be their grand opening, but shortly after 7 a.m. it went missing from their front yard.
"The umbrella was still attached. There were streamers hanging from the umbrella. It was all brand-new. So we just want it back," said Tonya Hitsman, mother.
Tonya said Selena was devastated. The two were waiting out in the driveway in case someone returned it after the Midland Police Department shared a post asking for it back online.
"We would sell lemonade for 50 cents and lemon bars for $1," Selena said.
Selena was in the middle of telling a TV5 reporter her business pitch when she got the surprise she had been hoping for all morning. A woman showed up to return the lemonade stand and apologize.
She told the family it was garbage day, so she thought the stand was on the curb to be taken out.
The Hitsman family rejoiced.
"I'm sorry honey. It's garbage day and it was right out to the road. I apologize so much," the neighbor told Selena.
So the business was back open and Selena wasted no time getting everything set up for her customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.