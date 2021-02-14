A neighbor helped save two men who fell through the ice on Saginaw Bay.
A man and his adult son had their snowmobiles and ice shanty about six miles off shore on Saturday, Feb. 13. The men were near the Saganing Bar area of Saginaw Bay when they fell through the ice.
The men called for help and the Coast Guard responded. They had also called a neighbor with an air boat. The neighbor had the men out of the water and into the boat before Coast Guard arrived.
The Coast Guard crew met up with the men and the neighbor at the dead end on LaPan Road just north of Pinconning. The two men were taken to the hospital for treatment of mild hypothermia.
