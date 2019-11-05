A second witness was called to take the stand in the case of a Davison man who is accused of poisoning his wife’s cereal with a lethal dose of heroin.
Sheila Koop lived next door to Jason and Christina Harris.
Koop said that on the morning of September 18, 2014, she received a text for the first time from Jason asking her to check on his wife.
“Do you see the van there? I was wondering if Christy Ann was home. She seemed to have overslept,” Koop said.
Koop said she saw that the van was still in the driveway and went over to check on her neighbor.
“I knocked, I didn’t hear anything, I kind of opened it a little bit and I said Christina, Christina. And I asked Christina, Christina are you here, and I heard her say yea,” Koop said.
She said a week later on September 29, 2014, she was met with the same request but with a different outcome.
Koop said this time when she called out for Christina she didn’t get a response, so she entered the home and found her in the bedroom.
“I figured she was sleeping and like I said I tapped her lightly, I didn’t want to startle her,” Koop said.
She said she returned home and called Jason.
“I said Christina is there, she is sleeping, I tapped her on her ankle, I tried to wake her up, she seems to be out. Do you want me to go back over there and wake her up? He said no apparently she overslept again,” Koop said.
Koop said she had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right. She went back to the Harris’s home and tried to wake Christina up one more time.
“At that point, a panic mode set in. I pulled off the blanket, tapped her ankle and her ankle was very cold,” Koop said.
She immediately called the police. Shortly after, Jason Harris arrived home to emergency response vehicles surrounding his home.
“He just shook his head like he was ticked off. No crying, no tears, no nothing,” Koop said.
The witness also said Harris showed no emotion at the funeral, and just two days later, he moved another woman into his home.
