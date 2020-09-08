A new Neighborhood testing site opened in Saginaw on Tuesday, Sept 8.
The site is at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church located at 2609 East Genesee St.
Four additional sites will open across the state this week, officials said.
Officials said testing is free and locations were chosen in part to help address racial and ethnic disparities that had existed before the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus.
Language translation is being provided at all sites, as well as assistance for the deaf and hard of hearing.
“We are working to make these Neighborhood Testing Sites as accessible as possible to the communities most in need,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy or health and MDHHS. “Ensuring all Michiganders can get tested is a priority for the department and we appreciate the partnerships with these community organizations helping make that happen.”
Testing sites are offering saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs and may make the testing process more tolerable for some people.
Officials said more than 700 people have been tested since the sites started on Aug. 28, 2020.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1” or online. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is strongly advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.